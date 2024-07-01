BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 11,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

