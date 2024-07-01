Berenberg Bank Boosts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Moonpig Group Price Performance
Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 191.67 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.80. The company has a market cap of £658.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.27.
About Moonpig Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.