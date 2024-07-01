Berenberg Bank Boosts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 191.67 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.80. The company has a market cap of £658.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

