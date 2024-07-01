Benchmark Raises Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $42.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

