BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,927 shares of company stock worth $4,965,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BeiGene by 7,724.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.22. 97,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.56. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

