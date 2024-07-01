Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

