Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 652,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.