Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 217,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,552. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.