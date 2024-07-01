Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,801 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
MLPA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 71,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,530. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.
Global X MLP ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
