Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,964 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.