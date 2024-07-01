Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FC. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of FC stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

