Barclays Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $63.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

