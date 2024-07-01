Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. Approximately 8,833,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,725,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

