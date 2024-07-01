Bank of America Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $83.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

Insmed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

