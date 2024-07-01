Bank of America Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

LEVI stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.15%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,896,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,882 shares of company stock worth $16,505,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

