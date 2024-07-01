Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 101887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.4 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,216 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

