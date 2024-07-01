B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$5.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 368,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,413 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -440.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

