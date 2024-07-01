Ayman Sayed Buys 4,029 Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP) Stock

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Ayman Sayed purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.89 ($63,427.49).
FD Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
FD Technologies stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,422 ($18.04). The stock had a trading volume of 42,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.24. FD Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 740 ($9.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,998 ($25.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3,560.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
