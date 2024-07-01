Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

