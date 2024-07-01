Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.61. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 77,323 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $492.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

