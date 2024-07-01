Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 EPS for the current year.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
