Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AAME opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.41.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
