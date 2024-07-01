ATB Capital Trims AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Target Price to C$3.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.99.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
