ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,018.49 and last traded at $1,019.85. 243,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,129,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,022.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.05. The company has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

