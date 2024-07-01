Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Ascent Industries has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

In other Ascent Industries news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen bought 7,946 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

