Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

