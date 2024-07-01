Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Perma-Pipe International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

