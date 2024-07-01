Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Volume of $10.46 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Ark has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $78.75 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001656 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,828,296 coins and its circulating supply is 181,827,888 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

