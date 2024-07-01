Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

APDN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $400,232.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.