Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,952. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

