Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) PT Raised to GBX 10 at Berenberg Bank

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

ATM opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.69. Andrada Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £60.83 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

About Andrada Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.