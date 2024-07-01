Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) PT Raised to GBX 10 at Berenberg Bank

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
ATM opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.69. Andrada Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £60.83 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Andrada Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.