Analyzing NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A WVS Financial 8.63% 14.59% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.73 $9.82 million N/A N/A WVS Financial $13.43 million 1.71 $1.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares NB Bancorp and WVS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NB Bancorp and WVS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

