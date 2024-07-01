Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) PT at $65.75

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
Several brokerages have commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solventum Price Performance
NYSE SOLV opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35. Solventum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $96.05.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
