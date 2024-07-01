Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $26.33

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.26. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,379 shares of company stock valued at $218,528. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

