Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $443.14

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 115.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 58.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 164.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $411.85 on Wednesday. Medpace has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $437.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

