Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $11.20

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $95,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

