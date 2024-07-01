Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $126.83

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE ALLE opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

