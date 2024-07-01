Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.