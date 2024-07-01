AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.46. 12,630,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

