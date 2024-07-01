AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.