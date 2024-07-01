AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.53. 217,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,180. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

