AMI Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,781,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

