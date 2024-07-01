AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

