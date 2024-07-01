Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $312.45 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average of $292.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

