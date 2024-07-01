AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Increased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,410,000 after acquiring an additional 252,455 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. 1,750,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

