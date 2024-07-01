American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $14.20 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

