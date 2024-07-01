American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of ARL opened at $14.20 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
