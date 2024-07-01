American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Buys $150,204.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFG stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

