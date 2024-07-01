Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 11.8% in June

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ameren by 137.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

AEE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,062. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

