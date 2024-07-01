Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $155,438,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

