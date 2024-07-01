Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.17. 1,816,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,789,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,493,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

