AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 6%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 57,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 145,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
AlTi Global Stock Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
